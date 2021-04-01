The latest investment will help double the output of the facility in addition to creating 25 new jobs

Smurfit Kappa is set to invest €25m to expand Pruszkow facility in Poland. (Credit: Smurfit Kappa)

Paper-based packaging firm Smurfit Kappa is set to invest more than €25m to expand its Pruszkow mega facility in central Poland.

The current investment is part of the accelerated capital investment programme and follows the company’s €660m equity capital raise completed in November last year.

The latest investment, which will help double the output of the facility, is expected to create 25 new jobs and increase the total number of employees to over 230 at the location.

Construction on the facility is set to commence in July this year and will be completed in 2022.

Upon completion, the expanded facility will feature 37,500m² of space, making it the company’s largest facility in Poland and one of the largest facilities for the group in Europe.

As part of the construction, the company will install a new high-tech corrugator, new converting equipment, logistics optimisation and a finished goods (FG) warehouse with a capacity of 12,000 pallets.

In addition, the expanded facility will help minimise CO2 emissions by around 55 tonnes per annum.

Smurfit Kappa Europe CEO Saverio Mayer said: “This significant investment marks Smurfit Kappa’s strategic commitment to its presence in Poland and in Eastern Europe.

“The Pruszkow plant is integral to our business, and this expansion will enable us to further meet the evolving needs of new and existing customers in key sectors, efficiently and sustainably.”

The company’s customer portfolio consists of major brands in the FMCG food and beverage sectors. It serves both international and local customers.

Last month, Smurfit Kappa announced plans to invest €40m to expand the capacity of its Mold plant in North Wales, UK.