Skye Energy has launched its blue drink in three flavours in cans designed by Ardagh

Ardagh designs cans for beverage brand Skye Energy. (Credit: Ardagh Group S.A)

Beverage brand Skye Energy has partnered with Ardagh to launch updated can design for three drink flavours in the international markets.

Skye Energy has launched its blue drink in three flavours including Original SKYE Energy, sugar-free SKYE Light, and the innovative SKYE Glo.

The updated packaging design of the Skye Energy’s cans for the blue drink features vibrant red, orange and dark red print with electric blue-glow highlights and special gold tone effect.

In a press statement, Ardagh said: “The tricky graphics necessitated the print of an orange, a red and a dark red colour in a very tight alignment, demanding the utmost precision in setting up the printing decorator.

“When printed so closely – and in multiple interweaving colours, like an embroidery – different inks can pick up particles of neighbouring colours, so the Graphics team had to exactly calibrate the feather-like print pressures and optimum ink flows to ensure each colour was kept crisp and separate.”

Skye Energy’s updated can design embodies the brand’s slogan ‘Feel the Victory’

Available in 500ml standard, 330ml sleek, 150ml slim and a 250ml slim format, the updated Skye Energy cans embody the brand’s slogan ‘Feel the Victory’.

Skye Energy general manager Alexis Stavrianos said: “We worked very closely with Ardagh’s Graphics team to finalise specific elements of the updated SKYE Energy cans. They made it easy to work through the challenges, meaning the end-to-end process was completed very fast, without any delay.”

In Poland, Skye Energy is filled by Krynica. The Skye Energy’s beverages are available in 22 global markets including the UK and EU with plans to expand to Canada in 2020 and the US in 2021.

