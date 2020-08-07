Ardagh will manufacture the 750ml wine bottles featuring “a modern, premium look and feel” for Plata Wine Partners

Ardagh’s wine glass bottles for Plata Wine Partners. (Credit: Ardagh Group S.A.)

Glass bottles manufacturer Ardagh Group, Glass – North America has signed an agreement to produce all wine bottles for Plata Wine Partners, an independent coastal grape growers in California, US.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ardagh will manufacture the 750ml wine bottles featuring “a modern, premium look and feel” for Plata Wine Partners. The new bottles will make use of the current bottle design assets.

Plata president and CEO Scott Smith said: “Our focus over the last few years has been to reduce our carbon footprint and increase overall sustainability.

“When we took a hard look at our processes, the largest area for improvement was through packaging.

“Partnering with Ardagh Group gave us the opportunity to utilise premier and sustainable glass bottles for our wines while also supporting local, domestic operations.”

Ardagh’s glass bottles are 100% recyclable

Ardagh said that its glass bottles are 100% recyclable and offer great shelf appeal and brand differentiation in a sustainable package. The bottles require less than 30 days to bring back on store shelf from recycling bin.

Ardagh North American Glass business unit chief commercial officer John Shaddox said: “Ardagh is proud to partner with Plata Wine Partners to provide consumers with high-quality, American made glass wine bottles while helping the winery meet their sustainability goals, which in turn helps reduce their carbon footprint to align with their vineyard operations.”

Last month, Ardagh Group, Glass – North America said it has provided a new 14oz kombucha bottle to Charlotte’s Lenny Boy Brewing.

The new 14oz kombucha bottle has been manufactured at Ardagh’s Wilson glass production facility in North Carolina.