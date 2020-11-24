By sourcing 100% of its paper board as FSC-certified, SIG is supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Agreement on climate change, the EU Biodiversity Strategy and the forthcoming EU Forestry Strategy

SIG will be packs procured as FSC certified. (Credit: SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.)

SIG becomes the first in the industry to announce that, from January 2021, 100% of the paper board used in its packs will be procured as FSC certified and matching Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) standards for responsible sourcing.

“This announcement marks another major milestone in our journey Way Beyond Good,” said Samuel Sigrist, Chief Financial & Commercial Officer at SIG. “Over the last decade, SIG has consistently led the industry on FSC certification. We now aim to go even further in supporting sustainable forests – and the climate benefits they bring – as we partner to create a net-positive food supply system that puts more into society and the environment than it takes out.”

Completing a string of FSC industry firsts

Back in 2009, SIG was the first in the industry to achieve FSC Chain of Custody certification at all its own operations ensuring full traceability in its sourcing. Soon after, SIG went on to introduce the FSC label in high volumes on dairy and non-carbonated soft drink carton packs for the first time.

Now, SIG is the first in the industry to announce that 100% of its paper board will be sourced according to FSC-standards and coming from FSC certified forests. The supply of SIG’s paper board with the FSC claim has remained high – over 80% – for several years and it has now reached 100% through continued close collaboration with suppliers.

Supporting sustainable forests

FSC certification, backed by NGOs such as WWF, helps forests and the communities that depend on them thrive. To achieve certification, forestry operations must meet strict standards for responsible forest management to support biodiversity, prevent deforestation and degradation, and respect the rights of local communities and indigenous peoples.

By sourcing 100% of its paper board as FSC-certified, SIG is supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Agreement on climate change, the EU Biodiversity Strategy and the forthcoming EU Forestry Strategy.

“Forests play a critical role in supporting the world’s ecosystems and regulating the climate,” said Kim Carstensen, Director General at the Forest Stewardship Council. “By sourcing 100% FSC-certified board, SIG is helping to protect our forests – and the planet – for future generations and setting a strong example for others to follow.”

Another major milestone on the Way Beyond Good journey

The latest announcement from SIG heralds another major milestone towards its bold Way Beyond Good ambitions – and a significant step closer to its goal to source 100% of its main raw materials from certified sources.

SIG already offers the world’s first and only aseptic carton packs with all three key materials from certified sources: FSC paper board, ISCC PLUS renewable polymers and ASI aluminium foil. Its innovative SIGNATURE 100 is the first aseptic carton packaging material linked to 100% to renewable forest-based materials.

Recently, SIG has pioneered certification to the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative standards in its operations, supply chain and cartons. ASI-certified aluminium foil now comes as standard for all SIG cartons in Europe and North America.

These achievements and the latest announcement on FSC put SIG in a strong position to support customers in meeting the growing consumer demand for sustainable packaging.

Source: Company Press Release