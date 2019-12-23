The contract includes important systems integration to simplify user management (ADFS)

Image: Sidel signs global contract with XMReality. Photo: courtesy of Cision

Sidel, a packaging group and one of three industry groups of Tetra Laval, has signed a global contract with XMReality to improve their customer service and field service operations. Sidel will expand the existing use of XMReality Remote Guidance worldwide.

In 2019, Gebo Cermex and Sidel united their brands to one single team called Sidel. XMReality Remote Guidance is now available for employees at 9 service centers within the group. The global contract supports the objective to uniform Sidels services with Remote Guidance.

The contract includes an important systems integration to simplify user management (ADFS). This integration will make it even easier to use XMReality Remote Guidance for Sidel employees.

“The global launch of Remote Guidance within Sidel is yet another milestone for XMReality in the journey to become the most used remote guidance solution in the world. By meeting the customers need for an integrated solution, we feel confidence in being a reliable partner to Sidel through many years to come”, says Johan Castevall, CEO XMReality.

Based on the contract, a sales order has been signed for the coming 12 month period. The order includes XMReality Remote Guidance software and XMReality Web Client. The order value is approx. 0,8 MSEK and will be recognized as revenue during 2020. The contract includes automatic renewal if not terminated by the customer.

Source: Company Press Release