The new manufacturing facility will convert paperboard into packaging products. (Credit: monicore from Pixabay)

Southern Champion Tray (SCT) is planning to invest $84.9m in a new manufacturing facility located in the Centre South Riverport Industrial Park, Tennessee in the US.

The move is a part of the firm’s efforts to expand its operations in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The purchase of the property, however, is subject to the completion of due diligence by SCT. The due diligence is scheduled to be completed by the early first quarter of 2021.

Over the next five years, SCT is expected to create more than 120 new jobs in Hamilton County as part of the expansion project.

New manufacturing facility to be completed by early 2022

Scheduled for completion by early 2022, the new manufacturing facility will be equipped to convert paperboard into packaging products.

Commenting on the SCT’s plan, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said: “Southern Champion Tray’s expansion will provide a boost to Hamilton County and surrounding areas, and I appreciate the company for choosing to grow in Tennessee.”

Construction on the new facility is planned to commence in early 2021. SCT will maintain three other facilities in Chattanooga.

Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) economic development senior vice president John Bradley said: “TVA and EPB congratulate Southern Champion Tray on its decision to expand operations in Chattanooga.

“We are proud to partner with Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, and Hamilton County to help further companies, like Southern Champion Tray’s continued business success.”

In June this year, SCT closed the acquisition of all the assets of Honeymoon Paper Products for an undisclosed sum.

Honeymoon Paper is a provider of supermarket and retail bakery, deli, foodservice and wholesale packaging solutions.