Southern Champion Tray has acquired Honeymoon Paper Products. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Southern Champion Tray (SCT) has acquired all the assets of Honeymoon Paper Products for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Fairfield of Ohio, Honeymoon Paper is a provider of supermarket and retail bakery, deli, foodservice and wholesale packaging solutions.

SCT is engaged in the manufacturing and supplying of paperboard packaging solutions for the bakery and foodservice industry.

The acquisition provides SCT with an additional manufacturing facility, which includes equipment to better serve the bakery and foodservice industries.

It will also help SCT to add an efficient team to the fair Fairfield facility. The team has expertise in the production of corrugated circles/pads and take-out packaging for the deli and bakery industries.

SCT president and CEO John Zeiser said: “This acquisition makes a lot of sense for both Southern Champion and Honeymoon customers as we are expanding the breadth of our product line and scope of our manufacturing capabilities.

“Our business model is based on consistently delivering great packaging with distinctive customer service. We look forward to welcoming the Honeymoon organisation into the Southern Champion Tray family.”

SCT is incorporating Honeymoon’s catalogue items into its offerings, as well as offering expanded printing technology for Honeymoon’s custom packaging business.

The acquisition of Honeymoon will allow SCT to offer more fibre-based products and enhance production capabilities to better serve the customers.

SCT currently has office, manufacturing and distribution facilities in Chattanooga of Tennessee, Mansfield of Texas and Fairfield of Ohio, with the closing of the deal.

SCT chief operating officer Brian Hunt said: “We are very fortunate to acquire a facility with an experienced workforce and also one that aligns with our company culture and values. The solution-driven culture at Honeymoon is a perfect complement to the service-focused business model of SCT.”

Since 1927, SCI has been manufacturing and supplying sustainable paperboard and corrugated packaging, food and drink carriers and moulded fibre tableware to bakery, foodservice and catering customers across the US and in around 24 export markets.

In May 2018, SCT installed a new Koenig & Bauer (KBA) Rapida 106 41-inch seven-colour press at its facility in Mansfield, Texas, US, to support continued growth.