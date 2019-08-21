The new TLM machine is expected to help TCI meet the increasing demand and significantly boost the packaging process efficiency

Image: The Schubert’s TLM machines features modular design. Photo: courtesy of Gerhard Schubert GmbH.

Taiwanese manufacturer TCI has selected Gerhard Schubert to deliver its top-loading packaging technology (TLM) machine to package its functional drinks.

The order marks second since the opening of Schubert Robotics subsidiary in Shanghai at the end of 2018. The firm has also signed a contract for its third order with an undisclosed customer.

TCI is engaged in producing functional drinks, preparations for solid active pharmaceutical ingredients (powders, capsules, tablets) and face masks at its site in Pingtung, Taiwan. The manufacturing facility features three production halls with a combined area of 33,000m².

The investment in the new TLM machine is a part of TCI’s efforts to meet the increasing demand and boost the packaging process efficiency.

TCI chairman Vincent Lin said: “It was especially important to us that we could use the machine to pack other formats and other products in the future without any problems.

“The high-quality design of the machine is of enormous importance to us because we also want to communicate our high-quality standards to our customers.”

The new TLM machine features advanced robot technology

Capable of filling cartons with bottles of different sizes, the packaging machine features tools and advanced robot technology which ensure that the products are handled gently.

The new machine’s functions include erecting the cartons, inserting plastic trays (top and bottom), pre-grouping the bottles, and filling and closing the cartons.

The machine is capable of packing 50ml and 750ml bottle sizes in three different packing formats: 8, 10 or 12 small bottles per packing unit and one 750ml bottle per carton.

With 50ml bottle size, the packaging machine achieves an output of 400 units per minute, and with 750ml bottles, it achieves 100 units per minute.

Gerhard Schubert is scheduled to deliver the TLM machine, which is planned to be installed at new S-grade (Safety, Standards, and Speed) Factory, by the end of this year.

In May 2019, Gerhard Schubert said it will present its flexible, efficient TLM machine at 2019 ProPak China.