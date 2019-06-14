The RPC Bramlage Division has introduced a special Promotion Box that showcases a selection of cosmetic and personal care packaging solutions from its extensive ranges.

Image: RPC Bramlage has introduced special Promotion Box for cosmetic and personal care packaging solutions. Photo: courtesy of RPC Group Plc.

The box underlines RPC Bramlage’s capabilities in handling a wide variety of product types and also demonstrates how the different pack designs and sizes can be successfully utilised to create a family range.

Packs on display comprise the 75ml Exclusive deostick, 50ml Magic SL Twist Up, newly-developed 50ml Magic Star Twist Up, 15ml Diamond Jar and 30ml and 50ml Empress Jars.

State-of-the-art production techniques ensure a high-quality construction and finish to support a premium image, and all combine effective product protection with ease of use.

A wide choice of decoration options – such as colour matching, hot stamping, metallizing, lacquering, silk screen printing, labelling, sleeving and pad printing – means packs can be fully individualised to create a strong brand identity on-shelf.

Established in the UK in 1991, RPC is today a leading global design and engineering company in plastic products in packaging and non-packaging markets, with centres of excellence worldwide and a turnover of around £3.7bn.

Source: Company Press Release