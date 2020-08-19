The jars are made in Germany, so European brands can enjoy packaging manufactured in the region

Quadpack’s Sulapac Nordic Collection. (Credit: Quadpack)

Packaging that is truly sustainable must have a positive impact on the environment. The new cosmetics jar range from international beauty packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack boasts exactly that, using a special material that mimics nature and designs out waste. The Sulapac Nordic Collection is a gorgeous range that is biodegradable, suitable for industrial composting and entirely free of harmful microplastics.

The jars are made in Germany, so European brands can enjoy packaging manufactured in the region. The creation of the new range builds on Quadpack’s experience in fibre injection and bi-injection technologies. Available in 15ml, 30ml and 50ml capacities, the Nordic Collection is perfect for oil-based or waterless products. The 50ml jar has a bi-injected inner barrier to enable certain water-based formulations.

The Nordic Collection comes in a choice of nine colours and can be decorated using silk screening and pad printing. The dappled wood texture can be left visible to highlight the pack’s sustainable nature, underscoring a brand’s green credentials. Sulapac named Quadpack its Preferred Global Cosmetics Packaging Partner in December 2019. The Nordic Collection is the first full range to be launched as part of Quadpack’s Q-Line portfolio.

