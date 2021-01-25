The acquisition of Bartelt enables ProMach to expand its North American flexible packaging business, as well as further strengthen its portfolio of pouch packaging solutions

ProMach has acquired flexible packaging company Bartelt. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Packaging machinery solutions provider ProMach has acquired US-based packaging company KHS Bartelt for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Sarasota of Florida, Bartelt offers packaging systems for the food and confectionery, beverage, home and personal care, pharmaceutical, chemical, and tobacco industries.

The acquisition of Bartelt allows ProMach to expand its business with an additional North American base for flexible packaging solutions, in addition to further strengthening its portfolio of pouch packaging solutions.

The acquisition also comprises the assets of KHS Kayat and KHS Scandia, thereby helping ProMach to expand its offerings with cartoning, shrink wrapping, shrink bundling, case packing, and tray packing systems.

Bartelt offers horizontal fill and seal systems, which hold the capacity to manufacture a range of pouch types and sizes for food and non-food products.

The products comprise of sachets, shaped pouches, bottom gusset pouches, three-sided seal pouches, four-sided seal pouches, and stand-up pouches for dry products or liquids, including single-serve products.

ProMach includes Bartelt in its flexibles and trays business line, which also includes the company’s ProMach product brands such as Matrix, FLtècnics, Southern, and Ossid. The business also has distribution partnerships with Toyo Jidoki and INVpack brands.

KHS Scandia offers a range of overwrapping and cartoning systems for the confectionery, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and home and personal care industries.

KHS Kayat offers a range of shrink wrapping, case packing, tray packing, and tray stacking systems for the food and beverage industries.

ProMach president and CEO Mark Anderson said: “Bartelt, Scandia, and Kayat expand our product offerings and allow us to bring an even more complete portfolio of solutions to our customers.

“Together, they bring over 215 combined years of packaging solutions to the marketplace, with a strong and established customer base.”

In October 2020, ProMach closed the acquisition of Statco-DSI Process Systems, a US-based provider of integrated sanitary processing systems and engineering services for the food, dairy, and beverage industries, for an undisclosed sum.