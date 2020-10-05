The acquisition of Statco-DSI expands ProMach’s systems and integration capabilities for food and beverage processing

ProMach plans to continue to invest in Statco-DSI’s operations. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Packaging machinery solutions provider ProMach has closed the acquisition of Statco-DSI Process Systems, a US-based provider of integrated sanitary processing systems and engineering services for the food, dairy, and beverage industries, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition forms part of ProMach’s plan to expand its systems and integration capabilities for food and beverage processing, and capacity to provide complete turnkey systems.

Founded in 1982, Statco-DSI offers equipment, systems and services to provide start-to-finish support for projects in the food, dairy, beverage, brewing, cosmetics, personal care and biopharmaceutical markets.

Statco-DSI designs and manufactures sanitary equipment including BlenZer blending and mixing systems, Therma-Stat extended shelf life (ESL)/aseptic processing systems, high-temperature-short-time (HTST) processing systems, dry hopping systems, ozone injection systems, clean-in-place (CIP) systems, modular skidding systems, and plastic case packing systems.

ProMach president and CEO Mark Anderson said: “Our acquisition of Statco-DSI significantly expands our capacity to partner with our North American customer base in a very meaningful way.

“Statco-DSI brings ProMach further upstream on the production line into the processing technology side of the business, giving us the ability to help customers from processing to packaging increase their efficiencies, streamline their operations, and continue bringing essential products to the marketplace.”

ProMach to continue to invest in Statco-DSI’s operations

ProMach said it plans to continue to invest in Statco-DSI’s operations to support its continued growth across all markets.

Along with existing ProMach product brands Zarpac and ZPI, Statco-DSI joins ProMach’s Systems & Integration business line.

Statco-DSI CEO David Statham said: “By joining forces with a respected packaging leader like ProMach, we will be able to accelerate our business even further and bring substantial benefits to our customers.”

Last month, ProMach acquired automated labelling equipment provider Panther Industries to expand its labelling capabilities.