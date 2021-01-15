ProActive Recycle Ready Retort RT-3000 is available in both stand-up and three-side seal configurations

ProAmpac has introduced new recyclable retort pouches for pet and human food applications. (Credit: ProAmpac)

Flexible packaging company ProAmpac has introduced new recyclable retort pouches for pet and human food applications.

Dubbed as ProActive Recycle Ready Retort RT-3000, the new retort pouch is available in both stand-up and three-side seal configurations. It is also the EU and FDA compliant for food contact in retort applications.

RT-3000, as a recycle ready mono-material, is focused on difficult-to-recycle multi-material applications such as retort.

The new retort pouches have been designed to run at similar filling and processing speeds similar to other ProAmpac sustainable solutions.

ProAmpac chief commercial officer Adam Grose said: “RT-3000 is the newest member of the ProActive Sustainability product family, a comprehensive set of packaging solutions that are helping our customers meet their greener packaging goals.

“A revolutionary innovation, this recycle ready solution was built on ProAmpac’s material science expertise and significant experience in retort pouch design. Engineered to run on existing high-speed filling lines, RT-3000 maintains filling machine efficiency.”

RT-3000, which is available in clear or opaque options, delivers better stiffness for stand-up shelf appearance and high puncture and flex-crack resistance for safe product handling and distribution.

Featuring a mono-material design, the RT-3000 is claimed to have a high recovery potential during advanced recycling. It has been designed to support a circular economy.

ProAmpac product development and innovation vice president Hesam Tabatabaei said: “RT-3000 delivers exceptional thermal stability, excellent stain and grease resistance, easy-open tear performance, and a superior oxygen and moisture barrier.

“Able to withstand aggressive retort conditions of 130°C without sacrificing barrier properties, RT-3000 has been successfully tested in advance of our commercialisation.”

In December 2020, ProAmpac expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of a new Signature Surfaces Paper Touch Recyclable line.