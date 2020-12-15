The new paper-touch flexible packaging is available in both standard and high-barrier, rollstock and pre-made pouch options

ProAmpac has launched new Signature Surfaces Paper Touch Recyclable line. (Credit: ProAmpac)

Flexible packaging company ProAmpac has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of a new Signature Surfaces Paper Touch Recyclable line.

The new recyclable paper-touch flexible packaging uses ProActive Recyclable film, which is flexographically coated with Signature Surfaces Paper Touch coating and runs on vertical or horizontal form/fill/seal equipment.

ProAmpac global marketing vice president Maria Halford said: “By combining our ProActive Recyclable film with ProAmpac’s Signature Surfaces Paper Touch coating we are able to help customers achieve sustainability goals while reinforcing brand appeal with a premium textured product package.”

ProAmpac stated that the natural look and feel of the Signature Surfaces Paper Touch resonates with organic and natural preferences of multiple customers, while helping CPG customers to better differentiate their brands on the shelf.

Forming part of the company’s ProActive Sustainability offerings, the new paper-touch flexible packaging can be recycled through polyethylene recycling streams. It is also approved for recycling via store drop-off programmes.

ProAmpac is offering paper-touch flexible packaging in both standard and high-barrier, rollstock and pre-made pouch options.

The enhanced recyclable film of Signature Surfaces provides better heat-resistance and premium sealant technology, which can be used for high-speed form/fill/seal applications.

ProAmpac product development and innovation vice president Hesam Tabatabaei said: The introduction of Paper Touch surface enhancement allows the recyclable packaging to simulate the feel of paper while protecting the ink by having superior scuff resistance.

“Its excellent heat resistance and premium sealant technology allow the film to run on high-speed pouching or form/fill/seal processes.”

Recently, ProAmpac acquired Rosenbloom Groupe, Hymopack and Dyne-A-Pak in Canada for an undisclosed sum.

Rosenbloom Groupe, Hymopack and Dyne-A-Pak serve customers in the retail, grocery chains and quick service restaurant (QSR) sectors in North America.