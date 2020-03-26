The ProAmpac’s quad-seal pouch will be used by High Island Organics for its new product All-Purpose Organic Fertilizer

The ProAmpac’s new recyclable quad-seal pouch. (Credit: ProAmpac)

Flexible packaging firm ProAmpac has developed new recyclable quad-seal bag for organic fertiliser producer High Island Organics’ new product, All-Purpose Organic Fertilizer.

Developed in collaborated with High Island Organics, the new quad-seal, flat bottom bag is being referred by ProAmpac as ProActive Recyclable QUADFLEX.

The premium polyethylene ProActive Recyclable QUADFLEX bag provides clients with the benefits of both ProAmpac’s durable QUADFLEX bag format, and ProActive Recyclable film structure, ProAmpac said.

ProAmpac global marketing vice-president Maria Halford said: “The ability to be among the first in the industry to design a quad-seal bag that provides both durability and sustainability without sacrificing one for the other, makes ProActive Recyclable QUADFLEX a reamarkable innovation.

“We are excited that our latest innovation in sustainable packaging is able to fill an existing gap in the marketplace to meet the growing demand for greener solutions.”

The recyclable quad-seal pouch, which has been approved for store drop-off recycling through polyethylene recycling streams, features five panels of billboard space to improve shelf presence in stores.

Quad-seal pouch provides reclosable options to offer ease of use

With sturdy design to allow free stand on the shelf, the bags feature reclosable options such as an Aplix zipper to offer ease of use.

Additionally, the flexible packaging solution offers an optional clear window or side gusset option to provide product visibility. It can also accommodate filled product up to 15lbs.

ProAmpac product development director Vance Fortenberry said: “This was an exciting project to work on. One of the key challenges we faced was how to create a recyclable structure that met seal strength requirements and provided the barrier needed to lock in product freshness.”

ProAmpac said that the bag can be used in lawn & garden; dry snacks; dry pet food and treats; confectionary; cereals; and frozen food applications.

High Island Organic fertilisers producer and Agricultural Innovations co-founder Michael Asmus said: “Using ProAmpac’s quad-seal bag, we were able to bring to market a well-crafted and reliable recyclable package which reflects the needs of our customers and our company’s mission of livability.”

Recently, ProAmpac announced plans to build a Collaboration & Innovation Centre (CIC) in the US to boost development and packaging innovation capabilities.