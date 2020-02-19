The new centre will help ProAmpac to accelerate its product development, application testing and analytical capabilities

Flexible packaging firm ProAmpac is set to construct a Collaboration & Innovation Centre (CIC) in the US to boost development and packaging innovation capabilities.

ProAmpac will develop a 25,000ft² centre at its manufacturing facility near Rochester in New York to advance its product development, application testing and analytical capabilities.

The new centre will support the company’s Collaborative Innovation process, under which engineers and product development teams work together with its customers to expedite the time between initial concept and the introduction of new packaging.

ProAmpac’s new centre will also serve as home base for its Design & Sample Lab (DASL), a programme that involves in the designing and quick prototyping of new packaging.

The CIC will include a new analytical testing lab and new equipment for development and testing, as well as training space for more than 80 people and multiple meeting and collaboration spaces.

The new centre will be developed as an addition to the company’s Rochester facility, which manufactures flexible pouches.

ProAmpac CEO Greg Tucker said: “We’ve worked closely with the State of New York’s Empire State Development (ESD) group on a capital grant of up to $1.35 million and we greatly appreciate the additional development assistance from Monroe County, Rochester Gas & Electric, and Greater Rochester Enterprise.

“It’s been a collaboration from the start and we’re looking forward to not only opening our new facility in mid-2021, but also the opportunity it will bring to both ProAmpac and the greater Rochester community. It is our goal to support and involve our teams within our communities, and we thank the Town of Ogden for their support.”

In September 2019, ProAmpac expanded its ProActive Sustainability product portfolio with the introduction of Recyclable R-1000 standard and high barrier packaging films.