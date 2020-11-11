The Sharp Packaging Systems MAX-PRO 24 poly bagging system engineered to simplify operation, increase the productivity

Pregis launches Sharp Packaging Systems MAX-PRO 24 bagging system. (Credit: Pregis LLC.)

Protective packaging solutions provider Pregis has launched its Sharp Packaging Systems MAX-PRO 24 continuous bagging system in North America to simplify operations and increase productivity.

The bagging system in the MAX-PRO line is capable of handling a broad range of products and bag sizes that are suitable for fulfilment operations with a broad e-commerce offering.

MAX-PRO 24 includes advanced automated technology, latest web handling features that simplify operations as well as automated pass-through settings, which reduce operating costs.

The bagging system is designed to accommodate larger products, using bag sizes up to 36-inches long, 24-inches wide, and is capable of handling products up to 10lbs with a 12-inches pass-through.

MAX-PRO 24 bagging system uses Maxwell technology

The poly bagging system uses Maxwell intelligent interface technology and predicts maintenance that allows trouble-free operations for Pregis.

In addition to an easy-to-use bag threading system, the system also comprises a user-friendly HMI control panel which simplifies operation and guides troubleshooting.

It also includes a low-force jaw which is designed to make the machine safe, simple and cost-effective to use and soft actuators.

The MAX-PRO 24 features Zebra thermal printers that allow direct printing onto packages for barcodes, graphics, and alphanumeric fonts.

Pregis division president Mike Menz said: “When engineering the MAX-PRO 24, our focus was on creating a system that would help users maximize productivity and minimize labour costs.

“We think the MAX-PRO 24 delivers all that, and more, making it ideal for increasing volume demands being placed on e-commerce operations.”

Earlier this month, Pregis has acquired Technical Machinery Solutions (TMS), Elk Grove Village, Illinois from its privately-held owners for an undisclosed amount.