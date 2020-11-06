The acquisition of TMS will facilitate Pregis to add another advanced product to its e-commerce product portfolio

Pregis has acquired Technical Machinery Solutions and affiliated companies. (Credit: Pregis LLC)

Protective packaging solutions provider Pregis has acquired US-based Technical Machinery Solutions (TMS) from its privately-held owners for an undisclosed sum.

As part of the deal, Pregis also bought Graphic Innovators business.

Established in 1991, Graphic Innovators is a service provider with expertise in engineering and remanufacturing of machinery and equipment.

The company serves customers in the graphic, packaging and other manufacturing sectors.

With environmentally-conscious efforts, the company created TMS to build a single-stream production line for the manufacturing of lightweight and recyclable padded mailers.

Product offerings of TMS

Based in Illinois, TMS product offerings include mailer line for eco-conscious packaging and Eco Mailer lightweight and curbside recyclable all-paper mailer.

The mailer line, which produces millions of mailers a week, enables to produce sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging.

TMS Eco Mailer is a cushioned mailer that offers better protection with circularity. It is a suitable solution for both consumers and brand owners, as it can be recycled in all-paper recovery systems.

The acquisition of TMS will allow Pregis to add another advanced product to its e-commerce product portfolio that supports sustainability.

Pregis president and CEO Kevin Baudhuin said: “The primary drivers behind the acquisition are the people, technology, the growth outlook for sustainable solutions and satisfying the growing needs of e-commerce retailers. Sustainability is a priority for companies today, including Pregis.

“Offering a curbside recyclable, sustainable solution is one more way we can help accomplish that. We see this investment as a catalyst for growth with existing and new customers, as well as future innovation.”

In March this year, Pregis acquired Italian temporary protective films manufacturer So.Pr.Ad. SRL (Soprad) for an undisclosed sum.