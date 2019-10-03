AMUT was created when AMUT’s Thermoforming Division merged with the COMI Division for packaging thermoforming machines

Image: Plastics Machinery Group has named exclusive US distributor for AMUT/Comi. Photo: courtesy of Akshay93 from Pixabay.

US-based Plastics Machinery Group (PMG) is expanding its newly manufactured equipment inventory with world renown Italian manufacturer AMUT/Comi S.P.A. (AMUT).

PMG is now the exclusive United States distributor for Amut Comi Thermoformers. PMG will be a stocking distributor of Amut thermoformers, and machinery is available to be seen in its Cleveland, Ohio, showroom.

“The partnership with AMUT brings high quality and technically engineered plastic processing equipment with advancements for the industry to the United States,” according to PMG President Donald Kruschke. “PMG is very excited to launch this European partnership with AMUT at the K Show in Dusseldorf, Germany. They’re a highly reputable company and their products speak for themselves in the plastic industry.”

AMUT was created when AMUT’s Thermoforming Division merged with the COMI Division for packaging thermoforming machines. This union combined both companies’ technological insight and excellence in the thermoforming field, with a specialization in the packaging industry.

“With AMUT’s equipment and PMG’s experience and ability to market to its extensive client base, this deal is a win for AMUT, PMG and most importantly our customers,” Kruschke added.

PMG brings “The Highest Quality Equipment and Services in the Industry” and prides itself in providing the latest advances in equipment — such as with the recent AMUT partnership. It also strives to make their clients’ process smooth as possible by now offering a “showroom” buying experience.

Plastics Machinery Group specializes in buying and selling, new & used plastics equipment for over 25 years, and is a large stocking dealer of Injection Molders, Thermoformers, Blow Molders, Extruders, Granulators, and Shredders, also provides other services which include company mergers, acquisitions, plant liquidations and / or appraisals.

Source: Company Press Release