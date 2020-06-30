PCI Pharma has also announced plans to expand its biotech packaging capabilities in Ireland

PCI Pharma has completed the expansion of Biotech Packaging Centre in US. (Credit: PCI Pharma Services)

Integrated pharmaceutical development services provider PCI Pharma Services has completed the expansion of its new Biotech Packaging Centre of Excellence in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US.

The company has also announced major new investments for the expansion of its global biotech packaging capabilities at its operations in Ireland, helping to complement existing capabilities in the UK and Germany.

PCI has announced the new investments to deliver customers with global packaging solutions for their biologics and injectable drug products to better meet the increasing market demands.

PCI Pharma Services CEO Salim Haffar said: “Worldwide forecasts for biologics show strong growth over the next several years, and PCI is staying on top of this trend and investing in the latest technology to enhance capacity and accommodate the novel drug delivery formats of biologic products.”

PCI Pharma other recent investments include advanced equipment for pre-filled syringe, auto-injector and vial packaging

Recently, the company made investments with suppliers such as Dividella, groninger, Marchesini Group and Syntegon for advanced equipment for pre-filled syringe, auto-injector and vial packaging and the latest serialisation technology.

PCI’s expansions also comprise of increasing high-speed automatic syringe assembly and labeling, vial labeling and cartoning, and auto-injector assembly, enabling to better deal with customers across their supply-chain requirements.

PCI will continue to work with inventive design teams to help address the packaging challenges resulted due to biologic products, in addition to expanding existing cold storage capabilities and manufacturing suites.

PCI Pharma Services chief operating officer Brad Payne said: “PCI has the flexibility to handle the dynamic volumes of biopharmaceutical therapies, whether large or small, catering to the needs of our global customer base.

“This flexibility extends to the varied capacities needed for launches, global ramp-up, and ongoing supply. With these investments in high-speed automation, PCI will dramatically improve productivity as well as supply continuity and quality.”

In February, PCI Pharma acquired Bellwyck Pharma Services (Bellwyck), a Canada-based provider of packaging and labelling for clinical trial and commercial drug markets.