Image: PAU has signed pact for sugarcane juice bottling technology. Photo: courtesy of Punjab Agricultural University.

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) inked a pact with Kaveri Power Industries, VPO Kharkari, district Hisar (Haryana), for the commercialization of sugarcane juice bottling technology. Dr NS Bains, Director of Research, PAU, and Mr Kulbir Singh, Manager, Kaveri Power Industries, Haryana, signed the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on behalf of their respective organizations. According to the memorandum, the University offers non-exclusive rights to the company for bottling of sugarcane juice, developed by PAU, within India.

Dr Bains congratulated Dr (Mrs) Poonam A Sachdev, Head, Department of Food Science and Technology; Dr Amarjit Kaur, Senior Milling Technologist; and Er Karanvir Gill, Business Manager, Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI), PAU, for developing the technology of shelf stable, preservative free, ready-to-serve bottled sugarcane juice.

Dr SS Chahal, Adjunct Professor, Technology Marketing and IPR Cell, informed that PAU has signed four MoAs with various companies across the country for sugarcane juice bottling technology. He further said PAU has signed 217 MoAs and commercialized 52 technologies including hybrid lines of mustard, chilli, brinjal and other varieties; biofertilizers, leaf colour chart, water testing kit, products, apple cider, and other technologies.

Giving details about the technology, Dr Sachdev said the sugarcane juice is thermally processed to kill microorganisms and increase shelf life, thereby, offering a completely healthy and hygienic product in comparison to the roadside vendors.

