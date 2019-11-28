The new sustainable printed pouch will replace Suki Tea’s plain design for packing various loose tea products

Image: Parkside develops compostable packaging for Suki Tea’s loose tea products. Photo: courtesy of Parkside Flexibles Ltd.

Speciality packaging provider Parkside has developed a new compostable packaging solution for UK-based loose tea brand Suki Tea.

Suki Tea will use the new sustainable printed pouch to replace a plain design for packing various loose tea products.

Parkside said that the new compostable solution has been developed in line with the tea brand’s plan to meet sustainability goals to use plastic-free and 100% recyclable products by 2022.

Suki sales and marketing manager Zoë McCullough said: “Customers are becoming increasingly aware of their environmental impact and therefore eco-friendly packaging was a key for Suki.

“It’s been a challenge but an important one that links closely to our core ethics and ethos, Parkside have been instrumental in achieving one of key objectives – Plastic-free tea packaging.

“Favouring ethical supplier practices and operating in a more socially, economically and environmentally sustainable manner are the cornerstones of everything we do so it was a natural next step for Suki.

“Working with Parkside has been great, matching our values in and delivering outstanding compostable packaging.”

The printed packs are made from bio-based materials

Made from bio-based materials, the printed packs are designed to be compostable within 26 weeks and are suitable for industrial composting facilities.

Developed in compliance with A Plastic Planet’s Plastic Free Trust Mark, the printed pack supports the tea brand’s commitment to operating in a more economically and environmentally sustainable manner.

Featuring compostable zipper, the new pouch provides enhanced oxygen, aroma and moisture barrier designed to extend the shelf life of the product while retaining flavour.

The new packaging, which is designed for SUKI Tea, expands Parkside’s portfolio of Park2Nature compostable packaging solutions.

Parkside said that the pouch’s high definition graphics are created using HD compostable inks to provide the tea brand with improved shelf appeal.

Recently, Parkside has partnered with French packaging supplier and distributor Stratus Packaging to work together on all small runs of compostable packaging.