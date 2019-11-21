The collaboration will allow Stratus to become the only manufacturer and distributor of Parkside products in France and Switzerland

Image: Parkside and Stratus Packaging will work on compostable packaging. Photo: courtesy of Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay.

Packaging solutions provider Parkside has partnered with Stratus Packaging, a French packaging supplier and distributor, to jointly work on all small runs of compostable packaging.

Stratus Packaging is engaged in manufacturing and distributing packaging solutions such as adhesive labels, labels for IML, sleeve, for customers in food and beverages, health and beauty, industry and chemicals industries.

Stratus seeks to approach flexible packaging market in France and Switzerland

Stratus sales and marketing director François Xavier Allilaire said that the partnership will allow the firm to approach the flexible packaging market with a niche product in France and Switzerland.

“This is the right time and place to be able to offer such a product on the market when customers are so environmentally conscious.”

The collaboration will also allow Stratus Packaging to become the only manufacturer and distributor of Parkside products in France and Switzerland.

Parkside sales and marketing director Paula Birch said: “We had wanted to expand in the French market for some time and Stratus was the obvious choice to be our number one partner to achieve this.

“They are leaders in the food, health and beauty, industrial and chemical sectors and by using our innovative solutions with their distribution channels, we hope to be at the forefront of certified home compost solutions.”

Stratus R&D manager Julien Chauveau said: “We have carried out several tests, especially on inks to try to cover the different scenarios and are eager to see the actions undertaken over the past few months on this revolutionary “home-compost” packaging, which is in line with the times.”

In July 2019, Parkside has launched new reclose lidding film for soft fruits in Holland.

Claimed to be the first of its kind in the country, the new reclose lidding film developed in partnership with packaging supplier Van der Windt Verpakking and Dutch fruit cooperative FruitMasters for punnets of blueberries and strawberries.

The new reclose film has been designed to replace the traditionally used clamshell lid, in a bid to reduce overall plastic use and improving pack recyclability.