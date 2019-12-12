Optimum Nutrition's ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES is a lightly carbonated beverage available in eight fruit flavors

Image: Optimum Nutrition has signed distribution agreement with Kalil Bottling Company. Photo: courtesy of OPTIMUM NUTRITION.

Glanbia Performance Nutrition, the world leader in sports nutrition and parent of powerhouse brand Optimum Nutrition (ON), has signed an agreement with Kalil Bottling Company to distribute ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES Sparkling Hydration Drink, expanding availability of the lightly carbonated, grab-and-go beverage for anytime energy. Since its debut, ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES has earned distribution in convenience store chains nationwide and this year was awarded “Best New Product” in the “Packaged Beverages – Energy Drinks” category by Convenience Store News.

“Our new agreement makes it easier for consumers to access delicious, high quality performance nutrition offerings in grocery and convenience stores and advances our goal of product accessibility for anyone interested in a wellness lifestyle,” said Sara Teeter, director of brand marketing for ON.

ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES is a refreshing, lightly carbonated beverage available in eight fruit flavors. It offers a combination of 100 mg of caffeine derived from natural sources like green tea and green coffee bean extract, five grams of amino acids and electrolytes to support energy, focus, performance and endurance. Each sleek, 12-ounce can is less than five calories and contains zero sugars and no artificial colors.

“The ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES product line provides a point of difference and is a perfect complement to our already robust line-up of performance beverages,” said John Kalil, president of Kalil Bottling.

“OPTIMUM NUTRITION is a powerful brand, and we are rapidly generating excitement for AMIN.O. ENERGY throughout the marketplace; we anticipate great success as we create value for our retailers by helping them capture the significant performance energy category growth,” added Ray Wheeler, vice president of marketing at Kalil.

“ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES has delivered impressive sales per distribution point in the U.S. convenience channel over the past year,” said Jean Terminiello, North American director of immediate consumption for Glanbia. “This agreement allows Kalil Bottling Company and ON to seize the enormous performance energy growth opportunity by expanding AMIN.O. ENERGY availability throughout the market. We are proud to work with the ‘Good Guys’ at Kalil and to join their powerful portfolio of beverage brands. It’s game ON!”

Kalil Bottling services accounts in all traditional channels of trade operating out of four locations across the Southwest with the support of more than 700 employees. Their 70+ year proven track record of building brands with superior customer service will expand OPTIMUM NUTRITION ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES presence in the Southwestern U.S. market. Family owned & operated, Kalil Bottling Company is recognized as one of the premier distributors in the United States.

