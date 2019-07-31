The LIZ Smart Bottle features UV sterilisation and smart hydration reminders and is designed to destroy up to 99.9% of harmful viruses and odour-causing bacteria

Image: The Noerden’s self-cleaning smart bottle. Photo: courtesy of NOERDEN/PRNewswire.

French brand of smart devices Noerden has launched a new self-cleaning smart bottle, named LIZ Smart Bottle.

The new next-gen bottle features UV sterilisation and smart hydration reminders, which reminds users to drink every two hours thus helping in living a healthier and active lifestyle.

In addition to providing with clean drinking water, the bottle features a touch-responsive smart lid with a built-in UV-C light.

Said to be lightweight and easy to carry, the LIZ Smart Bottle is designed to destroy up to 99.9% of harmful viruses and odour-causing bacteria.

Once the user taps the lid of the bottle twice, the sterilisation process starts by sending the UV-C light through the empty bottle or through the water in the bottle to destroy bacteria and viruses by breaking down their DNA.

Upon completion of the sterilisation process, the LED indicator will stop flashing allowing LIZ Smart Bottle users to drink clean.

The LIZ Smart Bottle is capable of maintaining the temperature of the beverage as required, including hot for up to 12 hours, or cold for up to 24 hours.

Additionally, the bottle features a touch-responsive smart lid designed to indicate the temperature range of the beverage inside.

Noerden founder and general manager Christophe Cermolacce said: “Water makes up 60% of bodies and 85% of people’s brains.

“Even a 2% drop in our hydration level can cause immediate physical tiredness and loss of concentration. A healthy adult requires 1.5-2L of water per day, but in fact 75% of people suffer from dehydration. With LIZ’s smart hydration reminders, users are reminded every 2 hours to drink.”

Upon taping the smart lid once, an LED will be triggered in the colour indicating the beverage’s temperature range – blue for cold, yellow for warm or red for hot.

Available in sizes 16oz and 12oz sizes, the new bottle is offered in a variety of colours including small bottles in white, blue, and pink; as well as large bottles in black, white and red.

The LIZ Smart Bottle is built from durable materials and a Tritan anti-leak lid made of food-grade BPA-free plastic.

Additional features of the bottle include rechargeable Lithium battery, dishwasher safe, fits standard cup holder, anti-slip grip and carabiner, among others.