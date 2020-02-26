Neuro has worked Herman-Scheer to design the rebranded product packaging

Neuro rebrands with new packaging (Credit: PRNewswire / Neuro)

Health and wellness company Neuro has unveiled a rebranded product packaging, as part of its efforts to better represent a brand.

Neuro has worked with the branding and design company Herman-Scheer to develop the rebranded product packaging.

Herman-Scheer has expertise in the development and launching of D2C brands in the food and beverage, as well as health and wellness spaces.

Neuro CFO and co-founder Ryan Chen said: “The Herman-Scheer team helped us to realize that evolution and bring it to life at a pivotal moment in Neuro’s history. I think the rebrand captures who we are as a company and where we’re headed.”

The new packaging will help better differentiate each flavour of gum and mints

With a modern feel and minimal look, the brand’s new packaging has been designed by using solid colours to better differentiate between each flavour of gum and mints.

Neuro is now providing its products with cinnamon and peppermint flavours in red and turquoise packaging.

The outer packaging of 12-packs is provided with a monochromatic wave design, which reflects the modern feel.

Neuro’s original font remains the same with clean lines, which represent the clean ingredients of the brand.

The brand’s gum and mints have been embossed with a sunburst to represent energy and focus, said the company.

The rebranded products will be available across Neuro’s retail partners over the next month, in addition to the company’s website.

Neuro CEO and co-founder Kent Yoshimura said: “Our goal with Neuro has always been to make it a more approachable option not just for energy, but also for overall health and wellbeing.”

“We’re selling a product that promises clarity and focus, and we needed our identity to reflect that. So, we stripped away the complicated graphics that alluded to overly scientific and synthetic elements, and arrived at a new visual identity that I think better represents Neuro’s mission and purpose.”

