The new labels and logo from Hippo Premium Packaging are now available on a wide range of Shanti's products, including CBD hemp balms, tinctures, capsules, and soft gels

Image: Hippo Premium Packaging has created new brand identity for Shanti Wellness. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Hippo Premium Packaging.

Hippo Premium Packaging, a provider of products and services to the cannabis industry, has developed new packaging for Ayurvedic wellness brand Shanti Wellness.

Hippo has designed a new logo and brand identity for Shanti Wellness, as well as provided new look for its line of hemp-derived cannabidiol or CBD products.

Shanti Wellness founder Mohnia Patel said: “The talented team at Hippo took the time to understand our company and created designs that are mindful and match our mission.”

Shanti is now using Hippo-designed labels and logo on its wide range of products, including CBD hemp balms, tinctures, capsules, and soft gels.

The products, which are packaged in amber glass bottles, are solely formulated with Ayurvedic medicine, enabling to offer the benefits of CBD with traditional Indian medicine.

According to the packaging company, the products are selling well and carving out a niche in the CBD market.

Hippo Premium Packaging co-founder and CEO Kary Radestock said: “Mohnia came to us for advice on her existing logo. While pretty, the logo didn’t stand out well enough to compete in this rapidly growing market.

“We agreed that the first order of business would be to create an outstanding logo that appealed to their target demographic and set them up for success.”

In March this year, Hippo Premium provided a new logo and packaging for Canna Bath to enhance the shelf appeal of the brand at luxury retail stores.

Hippo’s team has designed a clean and fresh look for Canna Bath products through providing an advanced packaging that features a new logo, specially selected pastel colors and precisely applied metallic inks and foils.

Hippo is a branding and packaging company, which offers products and services to the customers in the cannabis industry.

The company serves different customers, including cannabis growers, producer/processors, manufacturers and dispensaries. It offers custom packaging solutions, brand development, marketing services and communications for firms in the cannabis industry.

Hippo markets Duallok child-resistant packaging system, which features tray and sleeve that efficiently locks and serves as a barrier to restrict children from opening.