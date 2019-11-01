The 330mL recyclable bottles, which feature DC characters, are made from 100% recycled plastic (rPET)

Image: Nestlé Pure Life introduced DC collection bottles. Photo: courtesy of PR Newswire Association LLC.

Nestlé Pure Life has introduced “DC Collection” bottles to its portfolio. The 330mL bottles, which feature DC characters, are made from 100% recycled plastic (rPET) and are 100% recyclable, including the cap.

In stores now, the exciting new “DC Collection” includes four popular DC characters — Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and Shazam. Additionally, the bottles have a fun Super Hero symbol on the side of the bottle that encourages kids to finish drinking their water. Once done, they can shine a flashlight through the bottle, projecting the symbol on a wall.

“We are excited to team up with Warner Bros. and DC to make drinking water more fun for families with kids,” said Yumi Clevenger-Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Nestlé Waters North America. “By featuring characters kids look up to, along with a 100% recyclable bottle made with 100% recycled plastic, we’re doing our part to help keep both families and the planet healthy.”

“DC Super Heroes are among the most popular in the world and this new line of bottles is a great way to appeal to families with kids while reinforcing healthy choices,” and said Maryellen Zarakas, senior vice president, franchise management and marketing, Warner Bros. Consumer Products. “We are also teaching kids that every positive action towards creating change is what being a super hero is all about.”

Research shows that more than 50 percent of U.S. children between the ages of 6 and 19 are inadequately hydrated; highlighting the need for the consumption of more water. The Nestlé Pure Life DC Collection is a fun choice for every on-the-go occasion, from school lunches to summer road trips. It’s also a healthy alternative to sugary drinks with no calories and no sweeteners.

To ensure 100% recyclability of both the bottles and the sleeve labels, Nestlé Waters North America is using new labels for this product that are more compatible with the recycling process. Unlike some other sleeve-wrapped products, this new sleeve label technology does not require consumers to remove the label before recycling; consumers can simply place the cap back on the bottle when finished and discard in the recycling bin. This investment further demonstrates the pride taken in carefully designing our bottles – down to the label – to be 100% recyclable and to enable them to retain their quality so they can be turned into new bottles.

With the launch of the “DC Collection,” along with the introduction of 900 mL bottles of Poland Spring Brand ORIGIN in April and our Nestlé Pure Life 700ml bottle, Nestlé Waters North America now has three of the only major, nationally distributed bottled water offerings on the market to be made using 100% recycled plastic. Last year, Nestlé Waters North America announced that it will achieve 25% recycled plastic across its U.S. domestic portfolio by 2021. The company plans to continue expanding its use of recycled materials in the coming years, further setting an ambition to reach 50% recycled plastic by 2025.

The Nestlé Pure Life “DC Collection” is available nationwide through e-commerce sites Amazon.com, Boxed.com, and Walmart.com and. In addition, retail stores such as Albertsons, Fresh Direct, HEB, Meijer, Stop & Shop, and 7-Eleven will carry the bottles. The suggested retail price for a six-pack of 330mL (11.15 oz) bottles is $3.29.

