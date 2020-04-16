The printed electronics package has the electrical pads directly printed on the metal layers on which an RF connector is soldered

3D printed sealed packaging with electrical pads for MEMS. (Credit: Nano Dimension Ltd)

Nano Dimension, a Printed electronics (PE) / Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) provider, announced that its technology, DragonFly LDM system and materials were used to develop a 3D printed sealed packaging with electrical pads for Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS).

The printed electronics package has the electrical pads directly printed on the metal layers on which an RF connector is soldered. The ability to transfer electric pads in a sealed package is one of the most crucial parts in ohmic-contact microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) as it determines the device performance and reliability, particularly for soft and flexible devices where the electrical connectors are typically difficult to produce.

“Nano Dimension’s AME technology helped us to achieve an original product prototype in which wires and connectors were eliminated such that the package was minimized to obtain an optimal user experience. It simplifies the manufacturing process compared to traditional manufacturing methods,” said Dr. Francesco Guido, CTO of Piezoskin S.R.L.

“With the DragonFly LDM 3D printer, Piezoskin can design customized printed packages with flexible transducers, to meet their customers unique needs, drive innovation and get products to market faster,” said Mr. Yoav Stern, Nano Dimension’s CEO and President.

Source: Company Press Release