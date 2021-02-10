AegisPaper range is said to be suitable for multiple packaging applications such as dry food, frozen food, pet food, confectionery and secondary packaging

AegisPaper functional barrier paper range is available in three grades. (Credit: Mondi)

Packaging and paper company Mondi has introduced a new recyclable functional barrier paper range called AegisPaper for sustainable packaging solutions.

Designed to run on existing filling lines for form-fill-and-seal (FFS) applications, the new range of certified recyclable barrier paper solutions is fully incorporated across the company’s value chain ranging from paper production to the barrier application.

AegisPaper range features specific mechanical properties such as puncture resistance, flexibility, printability and barrier protection.

The coatings technologies used in the papers enable to build custom barriers against grease and water vapour and provide better sealability.

AegisPaper functional barrier paper range is available in three grades, such as AegisPaper select, AegisPaper 95/5 food and AegisPaper reduce. The paper and coatings are all manufactured and applied in Europe.

AegisPaper select delivers a range of custom barrier properties, while the fully recyclable AegisPaper 95/5 food offers mechanical properties for food applications and the AegisPaper reduce delivers the thinnest functional barrier paper to minimise the amount of packaging material required.

AegisPapers can be used in multiple packaging applications within the dry food, frozen food, pet food, confectionery, secondary packaging, toy, e-commerce, flower packaging, and DIY industries.

The functional barrier paper has the potential to replace plastic packaging, which has been generally used for FMCG and consumer products.

Mondi has collaborated with an undisclosed European dry pasta producer to minimise the use of plastic by 90% and enable to avoid the use of 7.5 tonnes of plastic film per annum for one of their product ranges.

Mondi stated that the pasta packaging and other commercialised solutions are slated to be commercially available in the first half of this year.

Mondi flexible packaging and engineered materials CEO Peter Orisich said: “Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and I am pleased that this continues to be a focus for our customers.

“Thanks to combining Mondi’s know-how of paper making, coating, printing, converting, pouch and bag making alongside our expertise in selected end-uses for consumers, we make ‘paper where possible, plastic when useful,’ a reality. This launch is a breakthrough for the next generation of sustainable packaging.”

Recently, Mondi has introduced a new 100% recyclable e-commerce shipping solution called BCoolBox for fresh food applications.