BCoolBox, a 100% recyclable packaging solution, enables companies to keep perishable food cool while in transit

BCoolBox is a new e-commerce shipping solution for fresh food applications. (Credit:Mondi)

Packaging and paper manufacturer Mondi has launched a new sustainable e-commerce shipping solution, dubbed BCoolBox, for fresh food applications.

The company has designed the new 100% recyclable BCoolBox to keep perishable food cool while in transit.

BCoolBox keeps food fresh from the store to the consumer or a pick-up station as well as allows online retailers to expand their geographical reach for deliveries.

The new corrugated packaging solution with thermo-insulation allows keeping food chilled below 7° Celsius for up to 24 hours without using a cooling truck.

With an ability to use different cooling agents, the BCoolBox features corrugated panels that enclose the shipment from all sides to provide enhanced insulation.

Mondi e-commerce product innovation manager Sofia Backstrom said: “We are proud to introduce a reliable solution that is proven to handle all the challenges that online food retailers face.

“After having tested various scenarios, we came up with a formula for the perfect composition. BCoolBox means cooling trucks are no longer needed to transport food and we can play our part in reducing food waste.”

Last month, Mondi agreed to acquire 90.38% of the outstanding shares in Olmuksan from fellow packaging firm International Paper for €66m.

Olmuksan is a Turkey-based corrugated packaging firm listed on the Istanbul stock exchange. It operates five plants that offer customers with sustainable packaging for food, beverage, agriculture and industrial applications.

Mondi Corrugated Solutions, a segment of the business unit Mondi Corrugated Packaging, supplies corrugated packaging in Europe, with the main focus on Central and South-East Europe.