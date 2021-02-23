All Packaging will continue to operate under the leadership of president Kenneth Pepper, who has significantly invested in Mill Rock Packaging along with other senior management members

Mill Rock Packaging has acquired All Packaging. (Credit: Nappiness from Pixabay)

Mill Rock Packaging Partners, a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital, has acquired US-based speciality paper packaging company All Packaging for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Aurora, Colorado, All Packaging is engaged in the design and manufacturing of custom paperboard folding cartons for multiple consumer end markets.

The company provides speciality paperboard packaging solutions for the customers in the food and beverage, health and beauty, pharmaceutical and other consumer end markets.

For a folding carton programme, the firm offers a range of services such as graphic and structural design, prepress and proofing, printing and converting, in-house cutting and creasing and ancillary. The company has two facilities in Utah and Colorado.

All Packaging will continue to operate under the leadership of president Kenneth Pepper, who has significantly invested in Mill Rock Packaging along with other members of senior management.

The acquired firm becomes a sister company of Trojan Lithograph, which was acquired by Mill Rock Packaging in August last year.

The combined entity is said to significantly increase the scale and scope of Mill Rock Packaging’s operations, which currently include three converting facilities in the Western US.

In addition, the combined platform will provide a range of product, services and fulfilment capabilities to new and existing customers.

Mill Rock Packaging chairman Edward Rose said: “This combination creates a powerhouse in speciality paperboard packaging that represents a superior value proposition in the marketplace.

“We will continue to target growth with new and existing customers through the combined strengths of both companies and further planned investment in conversion capabilities, design innovation and automation.”

Deloitte Corporate Finance, Katz, Sapper & Miller and White & Case advised Mill Rock Packaging on the deal, while BMO Sponsor Finance and PGIM Private Capital provided debt financing.