Valmet will deliver new reel and winding technology including surrounding equipment for Metsä Board’s Finnish mill

Officials from Metsä Board and Valmet. (Credit: Valmet)

European producer of fibre paperboards, Metsä Board has selected Valmet to supply new reel and winding technology for its Kyro mill in Finland.

Under the contract, Valmet will deliver reel and winding technology including surrounding equipment for the mill.

The company will also supply two Valmet Broke Pulpers and an OptiReel Linear with centre drives to reduce calibre loss.

The reel is followed by automatic transfer rails and an OptiCart Stream parent roll cart while the new OptiWin Drum winder will be integrated with a Dual Unwind two-unwind system that is fully optimised and independent of a crane.

Valmet said in a statement: “This feature makes it possible to change the parent roll in only one minute giving more capacity.”

Metsä Board to receive Valmet DNA machine control system

Additionally, Metsä Board will receive a Valmet DNA machine control system from the company to improve safety.

Metsä Board project manager Jarno Lehtonen said: “Metsä Board’s Kyro mill produces high quality coated folding boxboard and the new eco-barrier paperboard.

“We wanted to modernize the boardmaking finishing area and eliminate bottlenecks to meet the capacity needs of today and the future. Another important factor was reducing the risk of board caliber loss. Valmet’s reeling and winding solutions have features that fit this purpose well.”

As part of the rebuild project, Metsä Board plans to install the new reel and winder with an automatic transfer rail connection to upgrade the board machine KK 1.

Planned for start-up in the second half of 2021, the KK 1 board machine features a reel width of 3,450mm. It produces folding boxboard grades with a basis weight range of 170-380 g/m2.

Valmet product sales manager Marko Korpinen said: “In addition to Valmet’s technology, there were other important factors for getting this project.”

Recently, Valmet was selected to supply the complete mill-wide Valmet DNA Distributed Control System (DCS) to Indian paper manufacturing firm JK Paper.