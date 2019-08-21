The SIG's carton’s in store appeal, including a shelf ready tray, provides a point of difference to busy shoppers

Image: SIG’s cartons selected Maspex’s Tymbark brand. Photo: courtesy of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

Maspex Wadowice Group, one of the food manufacturers in Central and Eastern Europe, continues its close partnership with SIG, as it rejuvenates its popular juice brand Tymbark, using the innovative combidome carton pack. This is the first time the unique carton bottle has been launched in Poland.

Looking for stand out on-shelf differentiation, Maspex has realized the opportunity to refresh consumer appeal for its natural Tymbark fruit juice range, with a packaging innovation never been produced in Poland before.

Consumer preference

A recent consumer survey showed a clear preference for combidome, with the carton performing four times better than a competitor package. Participants in the survey highlighted the convenient grip and centrally located spout that ensures an outstanding pouring experience – a feature highly valued by consumers.

With a heritage that spans 85 years, the Tymbark brand is renowned for premium taste and quality, not only in its homeland of Poland but in many other European countries. The brand’s premium juice range requires a perfectly matched packaging solution, to impact on consumer purchasing decisions by standing out on shelf and providing clear usage benefits.

Maspex has a close relationship with SIG that goes back 20 years, which ensures the right product and packaging decision is made. This time combidome has been chosen for Maspex’ renowned Tymbark juice range.

As increasingly mobile consumers become more discerning about quality and convenience, packaging is playing more of an essential role. SIG relentlessly aims to drive Product Innovation and Differentiation, working in partnership with producers like Maspex to offer product and packaging solutions which perfectly match food and drink developments.

combidome convenience and on-shelf appeal

combidome perfectly complements Tymbark’s juice range, with its sturdy yet slim shape and modern design. The carton’s in store appeal, including a shelf ready tray, provides a point of difference to busy shoppers, clearly depicting the product’s premium quality and image. combidome also ensures safe product protection and consumers can benefit from its strong environmental credentials, plus secure reclosing and storage.

Bogdan Tyrybon, General Director SCM, VP at Maspex Group, commented: “Tymbark is an expert in providing the highest quality juices, using specially chosen and mature fruit, to our valued consumers. We want their entire drinking experience to be an enjoyable one, from the healthy juice they drink, to the premium packaging it is consumed from. combidome sets our brand apart, providing excellent on-shelf appeal, ultimate usage convenience and a modern design, using the four display panels to display our ‘love of life’ brand messages in a fun and informative way.”

Bogdan Tyrybon continued: “Offering Tymbark juice in combidome will ensure we stay ahead of our competition and continue to give our consumers the best product and packaging combination available.”

Carsten Haerup Christensen, Vice President Cluster Europe at SIG: “In our close cooperation throughout the last two decades, this is another important step towards a continued close and trusting partnership with Maspex. We’re looking forward to many more product launches in the years to come.”

Source: Company Press Release