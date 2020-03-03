The company’s research revealed that more than 75% of consumers were trying to reduce the amount of plastic packaging they use

The trial will be expanded to a second store in Manchester city centre this month. Credit: Marks and Spencer plc.

UK-based retailer Marks & Spencer is set to extend the trial of its refill scheme which allows customers to refill food products using their own containers.

The latest move comes after the company’s research revealed that more than three-quarters of consumers were trying to reduce the amount of plastic packaging they use.

The initial trial of its “Fill Your Own” scheme took place at its Hedge End store in Southampton, which offered more than 44 packaging-free products such as coffee, cereals, pasta, rice, lentils, dried fruits, nuts and confectionery.

It will be expanded to a second store in Manchester city centre this month.

The research revealed that 38% of consumers have recognised that the main barrier to refill schemes is finding retailers that offer them.

On the other hand, 18% cited the need to carry containers as a barrier to shopping refill and unpackaged groceries.

Additionally, 14% of the customers revealed that it could be a perception that unpackaged items are more expensive than packaged alternatives.

25 out of the 44 ‘Fill Your Own’ products outsold packaged alternatives

M&S stated that 25 of its 44 ‘Fill Your Own’ products were outselling the packaged alternatives. Bestsellers include its Triple Chocolate Crunch cereal, Whole Scottish Porridge Oats, Basmati Rice, Milk Chocolate Raisins, single-origin Brazilian coffee and Fiorelli pasta.

M&S food technology director Paul Willgoss said: “Our Fill Your Own concept is one area we’re focusing on as part of our action to reduce plastic packaging and support our customers to reuse and recycle.

“As a completely new way of shopping, we’re keen to better understand refill across the entire store process from behind the scenes operations to working together with our customers to encourage behaviour change.”