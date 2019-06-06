Originating in the Vietnamese tourist hub of Long Thanh, premium dairy producer Lothamilk Joint Stock Company is set for growth, as it expands its portfolio of famous milk with aseptic technology and carton packs from SIG.

Image: Lothamilk has selected aseptic technology and carton packs from SIG. Photo: courtesy of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

Realising the restrictions of pasteurised dairy products, that have to be stored and transported chilled, Lothamilk is now benefiting from the many advantages of SIG’s aseptic carton packaging, for example offering a significantly longer shelf life without refrigeration or preservatives.

Working closely with the expert team at SIG, to find the best packaging solution to increase distribution throughout Vietnam, Lothamilk opted for high speed aseptic filling technology. Initially the company has chosen a filling machine to complement combiblocXSlim carton packs – filling 24,000 packs per hour, in nine different volumes from 80ml to 200ml, for unparalleled flexibility.

Lothamilk’s top brand of the same name – ‘Lothamilk’ – has been a very popular dairy brand for pasteurized products in many Vietnam regions for more than 20 years. But due to the short shelf life of pasteurized products, Lothamilk was unable to expand its product presence throughout the country. With the aseptic filling process and special composite structure of SIG carton packs Lothamilk, as well as retailers and consumers, will benefit from a longer shelf life with no need for products to be refrigerated. The gentle aseptic process ensures the safe retention of vitamins, flavor and overall high product quality, without the need for any preservatives.

Phat Ho, Deputy General Director from Lothamilk Joint Stock Company: “Our close cooperation with SIG has helped us expand our portfolio with dairy products in aseptic carton packaging, which in turn has opened up many new opportunities for Lothamilk throughout Vietnam. Not only has it significantly increased our distribution, but also helps us to reach new consumers by adapting to their changing needs, building brand loyalty and securing long term profitability. Vietnamese families are now benefitting from the highest quality long-life UHT-products, in the most sustainable, convenient and safe packaging.”

New products for the busy on-the-go consumer

The first Lothamilk UHT-products, available across Vietnam in combiblocXSlim 110ml and 180ml, are Strawberry and Chocolate Milk, sweetened UHT milk and a reduced sugar option. The carton packs are perfect for on-the-go consumption to fit in with busy lifestyles.

Binh Hoang, Country Manager SIG Vietnam: “It is good to see the tangible benefits Lothamilk is experiencing since making the economical, efficient and sustainable addition of our aseptic packaging solutions. Lothamilk is a new player in the UHT milk market and our flexible filling technology will ensure the company can bring new products to market quickly and efficiently, adapting to sudden market changes and consumer demands.”

In partnering with SIG, Lothamilk has been provided with product innovation and differentiation as part of SIG’s Value Proposition, which aims to deliver innovative product and packaging solutions that enable businesses to satisfy ever-changing needs.

Source: Company Press Release