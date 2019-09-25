The new black matt cans will complement Life Water’s still water, which was released last year in a statement matte silver can

Image: The Life Water’s sparkling canned spring water. Photo: courtesy of Ardagh Group.

UK-based beverage company Life Water has introduced a sparkling version of its natural spring water in Ardagh’s recyclable aluminium can.

The new matte black aluminium can, which brings a new zero-plastic option for environmentally conscious water drinkers, features a black coloured shell and tab.

Life Water has selected the new black can to complement its still water, which was released last year in a statement matte silver can in the UK.

Ardagh said in a statement: “The matte black and silver Life Water cans combine as a pair to create a head-turning ‘raw’ appearance: a gorgeous aesthetic which is proving central to the company’s rapidly growing #ZeroPlasticSolution marketing campaign.”

The Life Water’s cans highlight ‘Cans Recycle Forever’ in bold, stamp-effect lettering, as well as stating that ‘There’s No Planet B’.

Life Water’s new black matte cans are 100% recyclable

Being made widely available for retail purchase in multiple venues and online, the cans featured at 2019 Glastonbury Festival, which promoted banning of single-use plastic bottles from sale across the entire festival site.

The Life Water’s 100% recyclable aluminium cans have claimed to reduce the environmental impact at the festival site.

The firm noted: “An increasing number of consumers are shunning plastic bottles for their on-the-go hydration, and these customers want reassurance that they’re making a sustainable choice.

“In response, Life Water cans make the company’s green credentials clear, putting their commitment to sustainability front and centre throughout the product packaging.”

