The triangular bottle produced by Ardagh features a ‘V’ shape cut into the glass, framing the brand’s stag logo

Image: Ardagh produces new bottle for William Grant’s Glenfiddich whisky. Photo: Courtesy of Ardagh Group.

British packaging company Ardagh Group has produced a new bottle for Glenfiddich, the single malt Scotch whisky of Glenfiddich distillery owned by William Grant & Sons in Dufftown, Scotland.

The new bottle has been designed to showcase the brand’s special provenance and heritage, taking cues from its origins in Glenfiddich, the ‘Valley of the Deer’.

Designed by Here Design, the triangular bottle design features a ‘V’ shape cut into the glass framing the brand’s stag logo, shoulder embossing as well as a new red tab neck labelling.

The design and production teams of Ardagh Group have collaborated to adapt the triangular bottle to work on production and filling lines while delivering the Scottish brewer’s vision for the distinctive bottle.

Ardagh used an upgraded material to manufacture the moulds

Ardagh used an upgraded material for manufacturing the moulds and has made some modifications around the V shape on the face of the bottle to ensure a premium glass finish.

The bulbous surface of the neck design has been adapted to a tapered, conical platform for the tab label. Even though the design has a sharper, triangular shape, the company has contoured the edges to ensure ease of handling and efficiency on production lines.

Moreover, Ardagh has created two contact points in the foot and shoulder to provide stability on the high-speed filling lines.

Earlier this month, Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, the US division of Ardagh Group, partnered with Mountain Culture Kombucha of Virginia to introduce a 12oz glass bottle design for the latter’s kombucha, a fermented, slightly alcoholic, sweetened black or green tea drink.

The new bottle features a twist-off cap. To differentiate its products, Mountain Culture Kombucha has opted to package its product in a 12oz amber bottle, which would offer UV protection for the organisms within the kombucha.

The new bottle is 100% and endlessly recyclable. Ardagh plans to expand its product portfolio for the kombucha market later this year by adding three more glass bottle designs in a variety of sizes.