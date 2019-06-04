US-based LBP Manufacturing (LBP) has acquired food packaging company Union Packaging to expand its folding carton capabilities.

Image: LBP Manufacturing intends to expand its folding carton capabilities. Photo: courtesy of LBP Manufacturing LLC.

Union Packaging is engaged in the production of fry cartons, chicken nugget boxes and other paper-based packaging products to national quick-service restaurants (QSRs).

As per terms of the deal, founder of Union Packaging Mike Pearson will join LBP as a consultant. Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Pearson said: “LBP’s product innovation capabilities, broad manufacturing footprint and focus on customer service will allow Union to continue expanding its product offering and providing excellent service to its customers. Matt and his team align well with our culture, and I am excited to partner with them going forward.”

Capabilities of Union Packaging include designing, printing, manufacturing, and shipping folding cartons, box packaging, and disposable food containers.

LBP CEO said Matt Cook said: “Mike and his team have done an exceptional job over the past 20-plus years building Union into a world-class provider of QSR packaging.

“Their long-standing commitment to innovation and customer-centric culture align well with LBP’s core values.

“We look forward to continuing to invest in expanding our capabilities and are thrilled to add Union Packaging to our team. Union’s manufacturing capabilities and increased capacity will allow LBP to expand its services and product mix to other clients.”

In November 2018, LBP had acquired Dominion Packaging’s QSR segment to further expand its product offering to provide full suite of folding carton and corrugated packaging solutions to its customers.

Based in Richmond of Virginia, Dominion QSR is engaged in the production of folding cartons for national QSR brands.

Chicago-based LBP, which is owned by Pritzker Private Capital and management, is a producer of sustainable and innovative food and beverage packaging.

LBP uses advanced material science, equipment and converting technology to develop better consumer packages for its customers.

The company produces hot beverage solutions such as the original Coffee Clutch hot cup sleeve and Beverage on the Move insulated beverage to-go carrier, as well as various catering trays, clamshells and other containers.

LBP, which maintains a global operating footprint, has facilities in the US, Poland and China.