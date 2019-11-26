Heidelberger Primefire 106 is the first industrial digital printing press for packaging in B1 format in Japan

Image: Primefire 106 system is commissioned at the Kyoshin Paper & Package’s Kanto plant in Japan. Photo: courtesy of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG.

Japan-based Kabushiki Kaisha Kyoshin Paper & Package (K.K.Kyoshin Paper & Package) has commissioned Primefire 106 inkjet digital printing system from Heidelberger to expand web-to-pack business.

Heidelberg said that the move makes Primefire 106 the first industrial inkjet digital printing system in B1 format in the country.

The Primefire 106 printing system has been commissioned at the Kyoshin Paper & Package’s Kanto plant.

Kabushiki Kaisha Kyoshin Paper & Package Hacoplay Division managing director Kazuhiro Kajikawa said: “There are three business areas that we want to expand with the Primefire 106. First, our existing Hacoplay business, where we can now print all Hacoplay jobs on a digital press.

“Then with Primefire we want to enter the promising business with paper bags printed in small series. In addition we want to further expand our BtoB business with POP applications.”

In 2013, K.K.Kyoshin Paper & Package launched a web-to-pack business under the name Hacoplay in Japan. Hacoplay offers original packaging for customers requiring extremely short delivery times online.

Heidelberg Primefire 106 offers enhanced colour stability and register accuracy

Heidelberg said that the Kyoshin Paper & Package decided to purchase the Primefire 106 due to its digital printing technology with enhanced colour stability and register accuracy.

Heidelberg digital business unit head Montserrat Peidro-Insa said: “Industrial digital printing, as offered by our Primefire 106, is boosting business with web-to-pack applications.

“With the Primefire 106, we are helping our packaging printing customers to further develop their digital business models and thus tap new market potential.”

Heidelberg’s Primefire 106 press is equipped with Samba inkjet head technology from Fujifilm and an advanced sheet transport system for undisturbed operation and registration.

Designed to delivers a native resolution of 1,200 × 1,200 dpi for maximum printing quality at up to 2,500 sheets per hour, the seven-colour inkjet system is said to cover up to 95% of the Pantone colour space with multicolour technology.