Japanese web-to-pack printer Kyoshin Paper and Package has invested in Heidelberg Primefire 106 digital press, in a bid to optimise its production capabilities.

Image: Primefire 106 is the first industrial digital printing press for packaging in B1 format. Photo: courtesy of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG.

Kyoshin has selected Heidelberg Primefire106 digital press for the expansion of its web-to-pack business and better serve its clients.

The Primefire digital press will be installed by Heidelberger at Kyoshin’s new facility in Kanto in summer this year.

Established in 1948, Kyoshin is a packaging service provider that currently employs 290 people.

In 2013, the firm launched Hacoplay web-to-pack service to expand its packaging business and focus on the demand of small size and small quantity with digital presses.

The B2 is the maximum size Kyoshin can currently print on its digital press, and it has selected the B1 digital press to meet the customer requirements and further expand its web-to-pack business.

Hacoplay division managing director Kazuhiro Kajikawa said: “The result of the print test was excellent. The print quality such as green and orange were outstanding and we felt that the quality of print by Primefire 106 was the most beautiful we have ever seen.”

Heidelberg’s Primefire 106 press features Samba inkjet head technology from Fujifilm and an advanced sheet transport system for undisturbed operation and registration.

The seven-colour inkjet system is said to cover up to 95% of the Pantone colour space with multicolour technology, and delivers native resolution of 1,200 × 1,200 dpi for maximum printing quality at up to 2,500 sheets per hour.

The system is also provided with Prinect digital centre inline for fast and process-oriented setup, as well as Prinect digital frontend for seamless integration into existing processes.

Kajikawa added: “The consistency of quality between first and 500th sheets was also amazingly stable that surprised even our offset press operator who was with me for the test.”

Heidelberg digital print business head Montserrat Peidró-Insa said: “The success of Primefire customers is what drives our entire team. We are proud to have such a renowned company like Kyoshin Paper and Package selecting Primefire 106 to accelerate their company growth.”