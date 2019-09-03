Kite Packaging’s single wall boxes are comprised of 60 to 90% recycled content and are 100% recyclable

Image: Kite Packaging has reduced prices of bulk quantity single wall boxes. Photo: courtesy of Kite Packaging Ltd.

Kite Packaging has reduced the price of its single wall boxes in the 3+ pallet price break online.

On our ecommerce site we have lowered our price for single wall boxes, enabling customers to order 3 pallets or more at a lower price, saving up to 21%.

The lowered price will help provide customers who require bulk quantities of single wall stock boxes with more cost-effective corrugated protection to use in their packing and distribution operation.

Our single wall boxes are comprised of 60 to 90% recycled content and are 100% recyclable, making them a more environmental form of packaging for businesses.

They are an effective, lightweight solution suitable for a range of applications across a wide scope of industries – which can now be purchased at a lower price when businesses purchase 3 pallets or more.

Source: Company Press Release