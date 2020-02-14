The new bags are 100% recyclable and produced from 20% recycled white sulphite paper and 40% recycled brown kraft paper

The strong, high quality, twist handle paper bags are popular amongst retailers of clothing, gifts, homewares and much more. (Credit: Kite Packaging Ltd)

We have expanded our paper bag offerings by adding twist handle paper bags to our existing range of paper carrier bags, brown paper bags, strung paper counter bags and paper mailing bags.

Available in brown and white with a range of sizes per colour and manufactured with robust 80gsm and 100gsm paper these block base gusseted side bags have extremely strong handles and have increased in popularity in recent years. 100% recyclable and produced from 20% recycled white sulphite paper and 40% recycled brown kraft paper, these bags are the perfect alternative to plastic without compromising on quality.

Source: Company Press Release