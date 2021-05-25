The new can format is expected to help meet consumer demand for the portability and convenience of can packages

Asahi Super Dry has unveiled new 25.4oz can. (Credit: PRNewswire / Asahi Super Dry)

Japanese beer brand Asahi Super Dry has unveiled a new 25.4oz can format, in a bid to better promote the brand.

The company, which is already offering 11.2oz can format across the US market, will start supplying the new 25.4oz can format from June this year.

Asahi’s new can format is expected to help meet consumer demand for the portability and convenience of can packages.

The Asahi Super Dry 25.4oz Can has Asahi branding on the front and centre of the packaging, thereby helping to easily recognise the product on the shelves.

According to the company, market research has demonstrated that consumers expect premium beer brands in varied can formats, which sparked the package extension.

Asahi Beer USA commercial operations vice president Derek VanTine said: “The Asahi Super Dry brand has shown amazing growth in off premise channels over the past year, ranking in the top 10% of Import growth brands in the US market.

“Building on those trends, we believe that there is still huge upside for growth by increasing the availability of Asahi Super Dry and introducing the brand in new formats like the 25.4oz can.

“Additionally, the brand is underdeveloped in the convenience channel and this is the perfect package to introduce Asahi Super Dry to shoppers in that channel.”