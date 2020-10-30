The upgraded packaging will help enhance the visual identity of Asahi Super Dry beer product

Asahi Beer USA has unveiled new packaging for Asahi Super Dry product. (Credit: PRNewsfoto / Asahi Beer USA)

Asahi Beer USA has unveiled a new premium packaging for its Asahi Super Dry beer product, in a bid to better promote the brand.

The upgraded packaging, which is the first time for the brand in 15 years in the US market, will help enhance the visual identity with its sleek black and silver premium branding.

The move is said to align Asahi Beer USA’s primary and secondary packaging to Asahi Super Dry’s current international packaging design, providing one beverage across all packaging formats.

The upgraded branding includes updates to primary and secondary packaging

Asahi Super Dry’s upgraded branding comprises updates to primary packaging, in addition to a complete overhaul of secondary packaging for all sizes and formats.

Asahi Super Dry 11.2oz bottles are available in 6pk format, and 11.2oz cans in 12pk and 24pk formats. It is also available in 16.9oz (500ml) cans.

Asahi Beer USA commercial operations vice president Derek VanTine said: “Our sleek, new Asahi Super Dry packaging in the US is now fully aligned with our global visual identity, and further supports the continuity of our brand.

“From the customer seeing our new packaging on shelves and making the purchase, to their first sip of its crisp, dry, Karakuchi taste, we aim to bring the best quality of beer to life, and to delight consumers with a beer brand of uncompromising integrity.”

Asahi Super Dry is brewed exclusively in house at Asahi-owned breweries using the malted barley, hops, yeast and rice.

Established in 1998, Asahi Beer USA is a subsidiary of Asahi Europe International and provides its products across the US. Its current products include Asahi Super Dry and Asahi Dry Black.

In September this year, New Orleans-based Urban South Brewery unveiled new packaging and logo, as part of its efforts to better promote the products.