The V-Shapes single-serve packaging pouch designed for hand sanitiser uses patented, one-hand opening technology

HMBO has introduced new single-serve size hand sanitizer packet. (Credit: PRNewswire / HMBO LLC)

HMBO has introduced a new patented, V-shaped and single-serve hand sanitiser packet, as part of its efforts to minimise the impact of Covid-19 disease.

The company has added new V-Shapes single-serve packaging technology to its line of hand sanitising and personal hygiene products. The new packaging technology enables to open the hand sanitiser with one hand.

HMBO is an FDA-registered facility with approved NDCs for hand sanitiser

HMBO is a fully integrated, third-party and GMP-certified OTC facility. It is also an FDA-registered facility with approved NDCs for hand sanitiser.

HMBO’s high-speed production facilities enable to produce multiple private label brands, which are marketed in the country’s largest retail outlets such as Walmart, Costco, Duane Reade, WAWA, Kroger, and other stores across America.

HMBO is also a producer of Uncle Pete’s premium brand of hand sanitiser products, which deliver better fragrance and skin conditioning qualities.

HMBO CEO Peter Jungsberger Sr. said: “HMBO is truly excited to introduce its hand sanitizer formula, now conveniently packaged in V-Shapes single-serve packaging pouch that utilizes patented, one-hand opening technology.

“This ingenious design allows for the sanitizing gel to easily dispense just with a simple and quick, ‘fold, snap, and squeeze’ using just one hand.

“Our introduction of V-Shapes pouching technology is not only a game-changer in the single-serve hand sanitiser space because of convenience of carry and use, but another exciting piece of the puzzle, as it offers people even more choices in their personal hygiene and self-care regimens.”

