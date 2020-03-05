Hilary's Salesmaster to serve as an exclusive distribution partner for PathWater’s refillable bottled water to the Canadian retailers

Pathwater's refillable bottled water to be launched in Canada. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/PATHWATER)

Canada-based Hilary’s Salesmaster has agreed to distribute beverage company PathWater’s refillable bottled water in the region.

Hilary’s Salesmaster will serve as PathWater’s exclusive distribution partner to the Canadian retailers in 2020, offering a solution to single-use plastic bottles.

The PathWater’s infinitely refillable, aluminium bottle has been designed to enable easy conversion to reusable and sustainable option for shoppers while addressing the plastic crisis.

PathWater CEO and co-founder Shadi Bakour said: “The revolution to eliminate single-use plastic waste is catching on worldwide and we love that Canadian retailers are embracing the need for a sustainable solution.

“As a leader in the eco-friendly water space, we are on a mission to break the world’s single-use plastic bottled water addiction and are excited to expand our consumer reach to Canada!”

PathWater’s refillable bottled water features stylish, minimalist logo

PathWater said that the sleek white brushed-aluminium bottle, which holds the pH-balanced and electrolyte-infused still water, features a stylish, minimalist logo to encourage on continuous reuse and refilling.

Additionally, the bottle’s texture and aluminium composition make it ideal for carrying on the go for consumers.

Hilary’s Salesmaster president Stewart Ingles said: “expanding Hilary’s portfolio of top-tier brands with PathWater is an exciting accomplishment. Shoppers of single-use bottled water can now easily convert to a genuinely reusable and sustainable option.”

Last year, global business and financial software provider Intuit said it will start using PathWater’s reusable bottle as part of its efforts to reduce single-use plastic waste.

PathWater agreed to offer its customised bottles, replacing the single-use plastic water bottles at several Intuit’s sites in the US and Canada.

Intuit has installed filtered water dispensers at all of its offices, where employees can refill and reuse the bottle.

The company plans to launch an internal campaign Choose to Reuse to encourage employees to refill PathWater and other reusable bottles.