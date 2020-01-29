The ULMA FS-400 flow pack wrapper serves as an alternative to formerly patented packaging technologies

Harpak-ULMA’s ULMA FS-400 Flow wrapper for the fresh poultry and meat packaging. (Credit: Business Wire)

Harpak-ULMA, a US-based distributor of packaging equipment and systems and the North American subsidiary of ULMA, has developed new flow wrapper, ULMA FS-400, for packaging raw food products such as fresh poultry and meat.

The FS-400 flow wrapper has been designed to produce cost-effective, leak-proof trayed packaging for raw food products that vary in size and shape.

The company said that the new ULMA FS-400 flow pack wrapper has been developed as an alternative to formerly patented packaging technologies.

Harpak-ULMA CEO Kevin Roach said: “We expect the FS-400 will get a lot of market traction out of the gate given its outstanding price/performance characteristics, and producers’ recognition that a highly competitive poultry packaging alternative is finally available after more than two decades. We view thought leadership as an important part of our strategy.

“Bringing a novel, highly competitive Flow-pack solution to market that also incorporates smart, connected services such as remote condition monitoring and integration with augmented reality is a great example of our execution of that strategy.”

Harpak-ULMA’s FS-400 flow pack solution features modern cantilever design

Unlike the formerly patented packaging technologies that use an all-box format frame with multiple electrical and mechanical cabinets, the FS-400 flow pack solution features a modern cantilever design.

The FS-400 system’s design enables access to all components of the infeed conveyer, sealing rollers, and cross sealing assemblies. It also features a single mechanical cabinet for motors and drive components, as well as a single electrical cabinet.

Additionally, the new flow wrapper makes use of a smart, connected platform utilising Rockwell Automation’s controls.

The machine also allows customers to upgrade their packaging operations, including an optional dual-film capability for stretch shrink film and barrier shrink film.

In October 2019, Harpak-ULMA has introduced a new smart, connected packaging solution, Trave Line.

Developed by G. Mondini, the Trave line makes use of Integrated Architecture (Allen-Bradley) a production control and information system of Rockwell Automation.