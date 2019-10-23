The packaging solution, developed by G. Mondini, uses Integrated Architecture (Allen-Bradley) a production control and information system of Rockwell Automation

Image: Harpak-ULMA launches smart, connected packaging solution. Photo: courtesy of Harpak Ulma.

US-based packaging equipment and systems distributor Harpak-ULMA has launched a new smart, connected packaging solution, known as Trave Line.

The Trave line, developed by G. Mondini, uses Integrated Architecture (Allen-Bradley) a production control and information system of Rockwell Automation.

G. Mondini is a packaging technology company which provides complete packaging for both food and non-food products that serves major brands across the world.

Harpak-ULMA said that the Integrated Architecture platform simplifies integration with the latest software applications such as augmented reality (AR) applications that reduce staff learning curves and improve maintenance outcomes.

Features of the Trave line

The new packaging solution features electro-mechanical lifting and sealing design that replaces failure-prone pneumatics and uses a multi-film handling system.

Trave line is claimed to be the only domestic tray sealer available in the market that accommodates multiple film handling technologies on the same machine, including Sealed Air’s Cryovac Darfresh On Tray vacuum skin packaging that achieves zero scrap loss.

Harpak-ULMA stated that the design of the Trave line provides fast outputs and its ‘open design’, full wash down/sanitary capability is unique to the market.

Rockwell Automation global OEM business manager Mike Wagner said: “Smart, connected machines play an essential role in a manufacturer’s digital transformation process.”

Harpak-ULMA CEO Kevin Roach said: “I have tremendous respect for Giovanni’s brilliant intuition – he has a knack for identifying the “next big thing” that will shake up the packaging industry.

“Adopting a smart, connected strategy in North American operations helps solidify Harpak-ULMA’s thought leadership by delivering real value for customers.

“It also is another important milestone in Harpak-ULMA’s technology vision and roadmap to introduce disruptive innovation across our served markets.”

In July this year, Harpak-Ulma has partnered with Universal Robots to integrate collaborative robots into its smart and connected bakery packaging platform.

Developed by Universal Robots, Cobots will be incorporated into Harpak-Ulma’s connected bakery packaging solutions to address majority manual aspects.