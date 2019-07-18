Harpak-Ulma has collaborated with Universal Robots to integrate collaborative robots into its smart and connected bakery packaging platform.

Image: Harpak-Ulma is set to integrate collaborative robots into its smart and connected bakery packaging platform. Photo: courtesy of Pexels from Pixabay.

Cobots, developed by Universal Robots, will be incorporated into Harpak-Ulma’s connected bakery packaging solutions to address majority manual aspects.

Cobots offer cost-effective bakery automation for product movement and palletising, as they can work with fragile products of virtually every size, shape, weight and form.

Universal Robots has designed Cobots for easy setup and quick deployment/repurposing, sans reprogramming or retooling.

To optimise production floor space, the collaborative robots operate safely alongside human counterparts without guarding or special environments.

Harpak-ULMA automation product manager John Weddleton said: “Cobots combine fast set-up, easy programing, redeployment flexibility and amazing safety characteristics with an ability to handle even the most delicate packaging chores.

“We’re seeing an aggressive upsurge in demand from our customer base since there really isn’t anything else on the market that provides such a cost-effective solution to repetitive, menial production tasks.”

Harpak partner Ulma offers various solutions for bakery packaging ranging from manual packaging machines to turnkey systems, as well as product handling and distribution of single product to final palletisation.

Bakery solutions provided by Ulma can be used in product distribution systems, primary and secondary packaging applications. The solutions are complimented by integrated inspection and quality control systems, weighing, and labelling options.

Harpak-Ulma said it already offers complete process to pallet packaging automation for major domestic US bakery producers.

Harpak-Ulma also collaborated with Rockwell Automation to integrate Allen Bradley industrial control systems into its smart and connected packaging solutions.

Harpak-Ulma president Kevin Roach said: “Our philosophy embraces disruptive automation technologies that make it possible for customers to leap-frog their competition in throughput, quality, and total cost of ownership.

“Cobot integration allows producers to maintain safe & clean operations while operating at higher speeds and overcoming staffing challenges that hamper productivity.”

Harpak-Ulma offers complete and fully automated packaging line solutions for food, medical, bakery and industrial products.